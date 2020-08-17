According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers are "counting on Valdes-Scantling rediscovering his health and confidence" and filling the No. 3 receiver spot on the depth chart.

Valdes-Scantling got off to a fine start in 2019, tallying 21 receptions, 416 receiving yards and two scores over his first seven games. However, he went dormant after that, tallying just 36 yards the rest of the way while battling lower-leg injuries and losing his spot in the offense. Despite the poor finish, Valdes-Scantling has shown flashes both years he has played in the league, and the Packers are banking on him bouncing back from last season's quiet second half. He will have to earn his spot, though, with a host of other players competing for the No. 3 job behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.