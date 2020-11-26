Valdes-Scantling was limited in practice Thursday due to an Achilles injury, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Making a sudden appearance on the Packers' injury report midweek isn't a great sign for Valdes-Scantling's status, especially considering the nature of the injury. Still, he was one of three Packers receivers -- also, Allen Lazard (core) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) -- to be limited Thursday, while Davante Adams (ankle) didn't practice at all. Friday's injury could be telling for the breakdown of Green Bay's receiving corps for Sunday's contest versus the Bears.