Valdes-Scantling was limited in practice Thursday due to an Achilles injury, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Making a sudden appearance on the Packers' injury report midweek isn't a great sign for Valdes-Scantling's status, especially considering the nature of the injury. Still, he was one of three Packers receivers -- also, Allen Lazard (core) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) -- to be limited Thursday, while Davante Adams (ankle) didn't practice at all. Friday's injury could be telling for the breakdown of Green Bay's receiving corps for Sunday's contest versus the Bears.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Key fumble in defeat•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Twists and turns for 78-yard TD•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Maximizes both catches in win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Quiet again in Week 8•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: No receptions in Week 7•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Bottled up by Buccaneers•