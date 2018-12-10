Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Playing time decreases
Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
It was another quiet day on the score sheet for Valdes-Scantling, who has totaled just 93 receiving yards over five games since topping the century mark in Week 9. Not helping his case was a notable drop in playing time, as he was on the field for just 46 percent of the Packers' plays, by far his lowest mark since Week 3. Valdes-Scantling had fantasy utility for a while earlier this season, but his value has steadily declined, and those still setting lineups in Week 15 have little reason not to look in a different direction, particularly with the Packers facing the stingy Bears defense.
