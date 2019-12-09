Valdes-Scantling played just 10 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's victory over Washington.

The Packers used their tight ends more often than usual and mainly played three wide receivers Sunday, which resulted in Valdes-Scantling seeing the field less than he had in any other game this season. Valdes-Scantling has now totaled just two receptions for 11 yards since Week 7, which all but eliminates him as a fantasy option in Week 15, even against a Bears defense that has been regularly beaten by opposing wide receivers of late.