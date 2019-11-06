Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Practice reps capped Wednesday
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
In Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Valdes-Scantling failed to record a reception for the first time since Week 3 of the 2018 season. Granted, Davante Adams (toe) was back in action, and the Packers mustered just 184 yards of offense, but the output was disappointing, to say the least. Before Valdes-Scantling gets another chance to make an impression on the box score, he'll look to put in a full practice before the end of the week.
