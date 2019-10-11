Valdes-Scantling (calf/hamstring) upgraded to full practice participation Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Meanwhile, Davante Adams (toe) sounded pessimistic Thursday and missed another practice Friday. It appears Valdes-Scantling is headed for another game as the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver when they play host to the Lions on Monday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories