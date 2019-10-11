Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Practices in full
Valdes-Scantling (calf/hamstring) upgraded to full practice participation Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Meanwhile, Davante Adams (toe) sounded pessimistic Thursday and missed another practice Friday. It appears Valdes-Scantling is headed for another game as the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver when they play host to the Lions on Monday.
