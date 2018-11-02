Valdes-Scantling could see regular snaps in three-receiver sets in Sunday's game against the Patriots with teammate Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) listed as doubtful, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling maintained a surprisingly large role when Allison and Randall Cobb returned from hamstring injuries in last week's 29-27 loss to the Rams, catching two of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown while ranking second among the Green Bay wideouts in snap share (60 percent). Assuming Allison isn't able to play, the Packers will likely roll with Davante Adams, Cobb and Valdes-Scantling as the primary receiver alignment, with rookie Equanimeous St. Brown also in the mix for snaps. Adams is the only safe option among the bunch, but Valdes-Scantling and Cobb also bring some upside to the table.