Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) was held out of Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

He was a midweek addition to the injury report, listed as limited in Thursday's practice. If Valdes-Scantling were to miss Sunday's game, Allen Lazard likely would take over as the No. 2 receiver, with Darrius Shepherd, Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and Malik Taylor providing depth. The Packers don't play until Sunday night, so it could be a tricky situation for anyone planning to start MVS in a fantasy lineups.