Valdes-Scantling is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bears with cramps.

Valdes-Scantling has paced the Packers in receiving so far Thursday, recording four catches for 52 yards while rushing once for no gain. One of his four catches was a 47-yard deep ball from Aaron Rodgers, by far the longest offensive play of the night in a game where both offenses have struggled. Valdes-Scantling will aim to get hydrated and return for the conclusion of the fourth quarter.