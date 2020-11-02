Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 19 yards and had one carry for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling got a chance to run the ball for the second straight week, but he was again quiet in the passing game despite being on the field for all but 13 of the 75 plays run by the Packers' offense. Valdes-Scantling has ran as the Packers' No. 2 receiver since Allen Lazard (abdomen) landed on injured reserve, but he has not run with the opportunity, totaling just 96 receiving yards and 13 rushing yards in the four games Lazard has missed. Valdes-Scantling could hold onto that spot for another game with the Packers on a short week, but with him producing minimally and likely to lose snaps when Lazard returns in the near future, there is not much reason to be optimistic about Valdes-Scantling's fantasy prospects moving forward.