Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 15 yards in Thursday's preseason contest.

Valdes-Scantling burst onto the scene in the Packers' first exhibition game by topping the 100-yard mark and finding paydirt, but he was far quieter in game two. Among Packers receivers fighting for roster spots only Jake Kumerow really shined Thursday night, so Valdes-Scantling did not lose much ground, if any.

