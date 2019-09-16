Valdes-Scantling had three receptions for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling led all Packers receivers in receiving yards in Week 1, but he did not do much in Week 2 despite seeing the same six targets he received in the opener. While Valdes-Scantling had a quiet day and fellow receiver Geronimo Allison scored a touchdown, the snap counts from Sunday signal that Valdes-Scantling is clearly the Packers' No. 2 option at the wide receiver position: he was on the field for 65 of the 75 offensive plays the Packers ran in Week 2, while Allison was on the field for 34 of them and the No. 4 and No. 5 receivers, Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis, combined to play just 10 snaps.