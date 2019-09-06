Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Returns to Thursday's game
Valdes-Scantling (cramps) returned to Thursday's game.
Valdes-Scantling exited the game in the fourth quarter with cramps, but made an appearance on the Packers' final drive. Given cramps are usually a temporary issue, his practice status for the coming week should not be threatened, especially with a long week ahead.
