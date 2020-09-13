Valdes-Scantling secured four of six targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The oft-maligned third-year wideout, who disappeared for long stretches last season, was a somewhat surprising beneficiary of a prolific passing day by Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Valdes-Scantling was a distant second to Davante Adams in both receptions and receiving yards on the Packers, but he locked in a productive fantasy day courtesy of a pretty 45-yard scoring grab with 14 seconds remaining in the first half. The strong start to the season is certainly a welcome sight for Green Bay's third receiver, and he'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 2 home battle versus the Lions next Sunday.