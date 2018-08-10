Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Shines in exhibition opener
Valdes-Scantling caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.
Valdes-Scantling had not made a lot of noise in camp prior to Thursday, but he impressed in his first game action as a pro and made a strong statement for a spot on the Packers' Week 1 roster.
