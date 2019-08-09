Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Short appearance Thursday
Valdes-Scantling was not targeted in Thursday's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans.
Valdes-Scantling was actually thrown to deep on Green Bay's very first offensive play, but the incomplete pass was voided by a holding call. The promising second-year wideout hardly featured afterward, but figures to get more work as the preseason slate unfolds.
