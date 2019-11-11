Valdes-Scantling was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

It's not clear just how limited Valdes-Scantling has been by his ankle and knee injuries the last few weeks, but he only played 11 snaps Sunday. Since his big showing in Week 7, he has caught just one pass and has been shut out completely each of the last two weeks. A Week 11 bye will buy Valdes-Scantling some recovery time before the Packers' next game, but coming off back-to-back goose eggs, he's going to be tough to trust in Week 12 against a stingy 49ers defense.