Valdes-Scantling was targeted once but did not record a touch in Saturday's victory over the Panthers.

Both Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard started alongside Davante Adams on Saturday night, and while Lazard had his most yards in a game since Week 3, Valdes-Scantling was held without a catch for the third time in four games. Lazard also played more snaps than Valdes-Scantling for the first time since that same Week 3 contest. The Packers will face a below-average Titans pass defense in Week 16, but with three goose eggs in his last four games and his snap count in decline, Valdes-Scantling will have minimal appeal to those competing in or trying to reach the championship game in their leagues.