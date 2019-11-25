Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Sliding down depth chart
Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Valdes-Scantling and quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly connected on a long touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Valdes-Scantling caught the ball out of bounds, and ultimately finished Sunday's contest with just one reception. Injuries may have helped explain Valdes-Scantling going two straight games without a catch heading into the Packers' Week 11 bye, but it now seems he has simply fallen down the depth chart, as he finished a distant fourth in snaps among Packers wide receivers coming out of the week off. Valdes-Scantling's big Week 7 still stands out in his game log, but he seems to be an afterthought at this point -- both for the Packers and fantasy players -- after catching just two passes for 11 yards over his last four games.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Shut out for second straight week•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Practice reps capped Wednesday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held without catch in Week 9•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Enters Week 9 minus designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...