Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling and quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly connected on a long touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Valdes-Scantling caught the ball out of bounds, and ultimately finished Sunday's contest with just one reception. Injuries may have helped explain Valdes-Scantling going two straight games without a catch heading into the Packers' Week 11 bye, but it now seems he has simply fallen down the depth chart, as he finished a distant fourth in snaps among Packers wide receivers coming out of the week off. Valdes-Scantling's big Week 7 still stands out in his game log, but he seems to be an afterthought at this point -- both for the Packers and fantasy players -- after catching just two passes for 11 yards over his last four games.