Valdes-Scantling was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Valdes-Scantling played a season-low 10 snaps in Week 14, but he played even fewer in Week 15, taking the field just five more times after failing to haul in a long pass on the Packers' first offensive play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling still has just two receptions for 11 yards since Week 7, and with him barely seeing the field the last two weeks, there's little reason to expect much of anything from him in the Packers' Week 16 matchup with the Vikings.