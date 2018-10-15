Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starting again Monday
Valdes-Scantling will start for an absent Geronimo Allison (hamstring) on Monday against the 49ers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The start will mark Valdes-Scantling's third in a row due to the injuries that have decimated the Packers' receiving corps of late. In the previous two, he combined for eight catches for 106 yards and one touchdown, including a 7-68-1 line on 10 targets at Detroit in Week 5. A similar volume likely can be expected against the 49ers' 15th-ranked pass defense (253.8 yards per game).
