Valdes-Scantling will start for an absent Geronimo Allison (hamstring) on Monday against the 49ers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The start will mark Valdes-Scantling's third in a row due to the injuries that have decimated the Packers' receiving corps of late. In the previous two, he combined for eight catches for 106 yards and one touchdown, including a 7-68-1 line on 10 targets at Detroit in Week 5. A similar volume likely can be expected against the 49ers' 15th-ranked pass defense (253.8 yards per game).