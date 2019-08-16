Valdes-Scantling did not catch a pass in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens, but he was in the starting lineup when the game began, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Valdes-Scantling has not had a ball thrown his way through two preseason games, but he also has not played more than a few drives, so the goose egg is seemingly mostly due to a lack of opportunities. More important for the long run: Valdes-Scantling has started both preseason games, and is listed in the starting spot on the Packers' depth chart opposite Davante Adams. Valdes-Scantling has not officially locked up a starting job -- fellow wideout Geronimo Allison was also on the field for the first play Thursday with the Packers utilizing three receivers -- but one way or another, he will be in position to play a key role when the regular season gets underway.