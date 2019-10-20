Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suiting up Sunday
Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Less than a week removed from playing through multiple injuries versus the Lions, Valdes-Scantling will be available to the Packers offense, despite logging no practice reps. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Valdes-Scantling was seen with his left ankle wrapped and an electronic stimulation machine on his left knee Friday. The combination of rehab and a successful pregame workout Sunday has given Valdes-Scantling the all-clear to suit up. In a receiving corps without Davante Adams (toe), Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison (concussion) have the highest standing among the team's available wideouts.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Looking like game-time call•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Hints at game-time call•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Unable to return to practice•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: DNP on Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...