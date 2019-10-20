Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Less than a week removed from playing through multiple injuries versus the Lions, Valdes-Scantling will be available to the Packers offense, despite logging no practice reps. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Valdes-Scantling was seen with his left ankle wrapped and an electronic stimulation machine on his left knee Friday. The combination of rehab and a successful pregame workout Sunday has given Valdes-Scantling the all-clear to suit up. In a receiving corps without Davante Adams (toe), Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison (concussion) have the highest standing among the team's available wideouts.