Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
Valdes-Scantling appeared on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday and didn't practice at all Friday, the result of an Achilles concern. Despite the lack of reps to end the week, he'll be available to the Packers offense, but his workload remains to be seen. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard should serve as the team's top two wide receivers, with Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor on hand for any reps that linger.
