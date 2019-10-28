Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Takes back seat to running backs
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) suited up and caught one pass (two targets) for four yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Valdes-Scantling was cleared of his lower-body injuries prior to Sunday's matchup, so his lack of usage can be attributed to coach Matt LaFleur's gameplan to exploit Kansas City's linebackers with passes to running backs. The 25-year-old was coming off of a huge 133-yard performance, so Sunday's dud will leave a sour taste in fantasy owners' mouths. Valdes-Scantling was expected to take over top receiving duties while Davante Adams (toe) remains sidelined, but the wideout is averaging just 1.5 receptions and 2.8 targets in four games as a starter. It is unclear whether Adams will be able to return for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, but even if he doesn't, expectations for MVS should be kept in check against a defense that is more susceptible to the run (21st-ranked defense) as opposed to the pass (5th).
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared to play•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Downgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Burns Raiders in win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Looking like game-time call•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...