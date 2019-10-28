Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) suited up and caught one pass (two targets) for four yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling was cleared of his lower-body injuries prior to Sunday's matchup, so his lack of usage can be attributed to coach Matt LaFleur's gameplan to exploit Kansas City's linebackers with passes to running backs. The 25-year-old was coming off of a huge 133-yard performance, so Sunday's dud will leave a sour taste in fantasy owners' mouths. Valdes-Scantling was expected to take over top receiving duties while Davante Adams (toe) remains sidelined, but the wideout is averaging just 1.5 receptions and 2.8 targets in four games as a starter. It is unclear whether Adams will be able to return for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, but even if he doesn't, expectations for MVS should be kept in check against a defense that is more susceptible to the run (21st-ranked defense) as opposed to the pass (5th).