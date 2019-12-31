Valdes-Scantling was targeted seven times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Valdes-Scantling did not do much in the box score in the season finale, but he did rack up his most receiving yards in a game since Week 7 and was targeted as many times as he was in the previous four games combined. His showing in the regular-season finale slots him into the fourth spot on the depth chart at his postseason heading into the postseason.