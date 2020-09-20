Valdes-Scantling caught three of seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Valdes-Scantling was one target and four yards short of Aaron Jones' team-leading totals as No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams left the game with a hamstring injury. If Adams can't go in Week 3 against the Saints, Valdes-Scantling would be an enticing fantasy option as Aaron Rodgers' top target on the outside.