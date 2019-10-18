Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Unable to return to practice
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The same goes for Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest), potentially leaving the Packers without their top three wide receivers for Sunday's game against Oakland. The final injury report will be released Friday afternoon.
