Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest), potentially leaving the Packers without their top three wide receivers for Sunday's game against Oakland. The final injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

