Valdes-Scantling secured three of seven targets for 47 yards in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling had a modest stat line overall, and he was the intended target on Aaron Rodgers' ill-fated final pass of the night. The second-year receiver saw the Eagles' Craig James get his hand on the ball and tip it, sending it into the arms of Nigel Bradham for a game-clinching interception. It was an underwhelming night overall for Valdes-Scantling, who had put together a season-high 6-99-1 line in Week 3. The 24-year-old will look to bounce back in a Week 5 showdown against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.