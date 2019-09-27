Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Unfortunate role in loss
Valdes-Scantling secured three of seven targets for 47 yards in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Valdes-Scantling had a modest stat line overall, and he was the intended target on Aaron Rodgers' ill-fated final pass of the night. The second-year receiver saw the Eagles' Craig James get his hand on the ball and tip it, sending it into the arms of Nigel Bradham for a game-clinching interception. It was an underwhelming night overall for Valdes-Scantling, who had put together a season-high 6-99-1 line in Week 3. The 24-year-old will look to bounce back in a Week 5 showdown against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Goes deep on Denver•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Quiet in Week 2•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Paces team in receiving yards•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starts second preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...