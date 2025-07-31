Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Lloyd (groin) is not dealing with a long-term injury "but I wouldn't anticipate him this week" at practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lloyd suffered what's been described as a non-contact groin injury during Monday's practice, and while it appears he'll be sidelined until at least next week, it's a positive development to hear that the 2024 third-round pick has at least avoided a long-term issue. As a rookie, Lloyd was limited to one regular-season appearance due to a combination of hip, hamstring and ankle injuries, as well as appendicitis. As long as he can get healthy and then remain on the field, Lloyd will face a real opportunity in training camp to secure the No. 2 role behind workhorse Josh Jacobs, with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks as his competition.