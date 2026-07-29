Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Being ramped up at camp

Lloyd enters training camp at full health, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that the team will "gradually" ramp him up for the season due to the running back's past injury history, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

LaFleur said Lloyd won't necessarily be on a rep count, but it sounds like Green Bay will take some extra precautions with the 2024 third-round pick's workload, at least during the early stages of training camp. Wood reports that Lloyd took part in team drills on Wednesday, seemingly without any restrictions. With Chris Brooks (undisclosed) beginning camp on the active/non-football injury list, Lloyd currently has a path to work as the unquestioned No. 2 backfield option behind Josh Jacobs and build some early momentum.