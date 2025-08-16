Lloyd rushed six times for 15 yards and secured one of four targets for 33 yards in the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday afternoon.

Healthy after overcoming a non-contact groin injury that kept him out of the preseason opener against the Jets, Lloyd drew the start with Josh Jacobs resting and was heavily involved. The second-year back found tough sledding on the ground and was inefficient with his targets, but he did put together a nice splash play on his one catch, which came on Green Bay's third possession and moved the Packers into Colts territory. Lloyd's washout of a rookie season aside, the USC product is thought to have a good chance of eclipsing Emanuel Wilson as the No. 2 back at some point if he can remain healthy. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, however, Lloyd did take a hit on his 33-yard reception, and coach Matt LaFleur merely answered "we'll see" when asked about the second-year running back's health.