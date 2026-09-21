Lloyd rushed six times for 20 yards in the Packers' 20-17 overtime win over the Jets on Sunday. He added two catches for six yards and a touchdown on two targets.

Lloyd got the start out of the backfield for Green Bay and scored his first career regular-season touchdown with a six-yard catch in the second quarter. That's the good news. The bad news is Lloyd played a total of just 16 offensive snaps and lost a fumble deep in his own territory early in the fourth quarter. He never touched the ball again following the fumble, as Kaleb Johnson took over as the early-down back in overtime, with Chris Brooks remaining the preferred option in passing situations. Lloyd gets a dream matchup with the Falcons on Thursday night, but it's fair to wonder about his role headed into that Week 3 contest.