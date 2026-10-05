Lloyd rushed seven times for 13 yards and brought in all five targets for 36 yards in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was more of the same on the ground for Lloyd, who barely eclipsed the season-low 11 rushing yards he produced in Week 3 against the Falcons. However, the third-year back set new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets, offering some modest fantasy value on the afternoon. Lloyd's backfield mate Kaleb Johnson led the ground attack with eight carries for 42 yards Sunday, and although Lloyd remains largely ineffective as a runner, he'll likely remain in a relevant role in Week 5 at home against the Bears if the ankle injury that forced Chris Brooks' exit from the contest keeps him sidelined for that divisional contest.