Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that Lloyd (ankle) will be ready to come off injured reserve in the near future, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Gutekunst suggested that Lloyd will take over the 53-man roster spot vacated by edge rusher Preston Smith, who was traded to the Steelers on Tuesday. The Packers are on bye this week, but if the Packers elect to open Lloyd's 21-day evaluation window in Week 11, the rookie running back could return to action as early as the team's Nov. 17 matchup with the Bears. After missing much of training camp and the preseason with hip and hamstring injuries, Lloyd didn't play Week 1, then carried six times for 15 yards and recorded a three-yard reception in his NFL debut in Week 2. He sprained his ankle in that Sept. 15 contest and was placed on IR two days later.