Lloyd, who was already dealing with a calf issue, sustained a hamstring injury in practice leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lloyd didn't practice Friday after picking up this hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for the Week 15 contest. He has one week remaining to be activated to the Packers' active roster before reverting to injured reserve for the remainder of the season, leaving his availability for the rest of the year in doubt. Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick from USC, has played in just one game since entering the league due to a variety of injury problems. While he remains sidelined Sunday, Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong are the only running backs on Green Bay's active roster without injury designation.