Lloyd practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring injuries, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers designated Lloyd for return from injured reserve Monday, and in his first session since Week 2 prep, he showed up not only with an ankle issue but another health concern as well. The former is the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him the last seven games, while the latter is a new injury. Green Bay's top running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) also was limited Wednesday, leaving question marks in the team's backfield ahead of Sunday's game in Chicago.