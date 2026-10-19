Lloyd rushed eight times for 10 yards while failing to catch his only target during Sunday night's 23-13 win over Dallas.

Lloyd was rather inefficient in Week 6, averaging 1.3 yards per carry while logging three fewer carries than fellow running back Pierre Strong (11). Lloyd was briefly sidelined by an undisclosed injury during the contest, but his ability to finish the game would suggest that whatever he was dealing with is minor. With Josh Jacobs (personal) expected to be removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, Lloyd will likely transition into a complementary role behind Jacobs in the backfield moving forward.