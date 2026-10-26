Lloyd tallied six carries for 20 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss in Detroit.

The Packers got top RB Josh Jacobs back in the lineup for the first time this season after he spent the first six contests on the commissioner's exempt list. However, he wasn't able to provide a jolt to a moribund ground game, as the team averaged just 3.2 YPC on its 19 rushes. On a positive note for Lloyd, though, he was the only Green Bay running back other than Jacobs to earn a touch, as an active Pierre Strong did not, and Kaleb Johnson (coach's decision) was a healthy scratch. Lloyd appears set to serve as the team's No. 2 backfield option moving forward, which should provide him regular reps with which to work behind Jacobs.