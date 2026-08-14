Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Gets start in preseason opener

Lloyd carried the ball four times for 13 yards in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.

With Josh Jacobs (groin) sidelined, Lloyd got the start for the Packers but saw limited snaps alongside other members of the first unit like QB Jordan Love. Jacobs' status this season is clouded due to off-field issues, and nagging injuries are par for the course with him, so the identity of Green Bay's RB2 holds more importance than usual. Lloyd is being the first crack at securing the role, but he'll need to prove he can stay on the field -- he's played just one NFL game since being taken in the third round of the 2024 draft.