Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Lloyd (hamstring), who remains on IR, is getting closer to a return to practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.comg reports.

Lloyd began the regular season on IR and has already missed more than the requisite minimum four contests, so he's eligible to be designated for a return to practice at any point, once Green Bay deems in healthy enough. Once that transaction is submitted, Lloyd will have a 21-day window wherein he can be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster. The second-year pro will be positioned for a reserve role behind lead back Josh Jacobs once back in action, but Lloyd's early-season absence has allowed both Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks to further establish themselves as reserve backfield options.