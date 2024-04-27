The Packers selected Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Lloyd had an out-of-control fumbling problem in college at both USC and South Carolina, dropping the ball 11 times on just 291 career touches from scrimmage. If he keeps doing that at the NFL level he quite simply will not play. The good news is that if Lloyd can manage to fix his fumbling problem then he would have a lot of upside as one of the draft's toolsiest running backs. Lloyd packs memorable explosiveness and anchor onto a dense 5-foot-9, 220-pound frame, and when you pair his 4.46 speed with his low and dense center of gravity you have a running back who's very difficult to tackle. With Josh Jacobs around there won't be much for Lloyd to do in the near future, but the Packers have an interest in developing Lloyd so that he might hit his upside scenario, even if years down the road.