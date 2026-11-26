Lloyd rushed once for 10 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Wednesday's Week 12 loss to the Rams.

After logging double-digit snaps in each of his first nine games of the season, Lloyd totaled just three offensive snaps Wednesday. In that context, his production was relatively efficient -- in fact, his 10-yard run on his lone carry put him just behind starting running back Kaleb Johnson, who tallied just 13 rushing yards on eight totes. With that said, it's hard to see a path to meaningful fantasy production for Lloyd if he doesn't get more opportunities, and he could be phased out of the game plan altogether if Josh Jacobs (finger) is able to return for the Packers' Week 13 matchup in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 6.