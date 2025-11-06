Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Lloyd (hamstring) recently headed to the West Coast to continue his rehab program, but the running back is without a clear timeline to return from injured reserve, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur noted that Lloyd headed out West to "get his body right" and added that the "results were promising," but he didn't expand much further on the second-year running back's outlook. At this stage, Lloyd doesn't look to be especially close to practicing, making it likely that his absence extends into late November, if not December. A third-round draft pick in 2024, Lloyd has appeared in just one game thus far during his time with the Packers, as he missed the majority of his rookie season while recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries as well as an emergency appendectomy.