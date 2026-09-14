Lloyd rushed 13 times for 37 yards and didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 39-22 loss to the Vikings.

Lloyd worked ahead of Chris Brooks (seven carries for 29 yards) in a Packers backfield that struggled to generate much in the absence of Josh Jacobs (personal), who is on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Jordan Love threw 42 passes compared to 20 combined carries for Lloyd and Brooks, even though Green Bay led for most of the game prior to being outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter. Lloyd looks poised to handle double-digit touches again in Week 2 against the Jets.