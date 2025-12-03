Lloyd (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

This marks Lloyd's first official practice of the 2025 regular season, as he's been on injured reserve since cut-down day in late August with what before Wednesday was deemed a hamstring issue. A calf injury was listed as the reason for his restrictions to begin Week 14 prep, and he'll now have two more sessions to prove his health before the Packers potentially give him a chance to make his season debut Sunday against the Bears.