Lloyd rushed four times for 11 yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

The inefficiency reflected in Lloyd's final line underscores the type of season it's been so far for the second-year back, who's tried in vain to serve as a serviceable replacement for Josh Jacobs (personal) while he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Lloyd's rushing opportunities were limited Thursday largely due to game script, but the 2024 third-round pick is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry through three games and has complemented it with an unremarkable 4-13-0 line through the air. Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson will continue to share the Packers' backfield workload in a Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.