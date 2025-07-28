Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Limps off field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd limped off the field at practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lloyd stayed out on the field but didn't continue to practice, instead watching from behind the huddle without a helmet. Injuries and appendicitis limited him to one appearance during his rookie season, while Emanuel Wilson took 103 carries for 502 yards and four TDs in the regular season as Green Bay's No. 2 RB. Assuming Monday's injury isn't serious, Lloyd is set to compete with Wilson, Chris Brooks and others for backup roles behind returning workhorse Josh Jacobs.
