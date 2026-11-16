Lloyd finished Sunday's loss to Minnesota with 13 yards on four carries while catching all three of his targets for 26 yards.

With Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined, Green Bay turned to the trio of Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks in the backfield. Johnson led the team with 10 carries and 42 total yards despite not getting any targets. Meanwhile, Lloyd turned his seven touches into 39 yards, and Brooks tallied just three yards on his three touches. Green Bay is on bye during the coming week, but Jacobs may still miss the team's next game, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Rams. If that's the case, Lloyd will likely work as part of a shared backfield again, which isn't great for his fantasy outlook.