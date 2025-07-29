Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the injury Lloyd (undisclosed) sustained at Monday's practice may have been non-contact but is still being evaluated, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd was initially reported to have been injured as the result of a hit from corner Nate Hobbs, but LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst now believe the injury occurred before contact, per Bill Huber of SI.com. "Unfortunately [Lloyd has] had to fight through a lot of adversity," LaFleur said, referring to the fact that hamstring injuries, a severe ankle sprain and appendicitis limited the 2024 third-round pick to one appearance during his rookie campaign, per Demovsky . Lloyd has reportedly impressed early in training camp, but if he's sidelined long it could pave the way for Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks to again entrench themselves as the to backups to Josh Jacobs.